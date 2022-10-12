Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 304 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS QUAL traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $104.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,652 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27.

