Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,459 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUAG remained flat at $20.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,494. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

