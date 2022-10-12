Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

