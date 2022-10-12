Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,943 shares of the software’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Altair Engineering worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the software’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,469. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.95 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

