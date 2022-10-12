AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 6.7 %

AMCIW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,217. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27.

Get AMCI Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.