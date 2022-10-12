Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 439,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,983. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amdocs by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 80,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 129,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.