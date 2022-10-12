Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $92.43 and a 12-month high of $188.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.54.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

