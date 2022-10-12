AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 310.3% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMMX remained flat at $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. AmeraMex International has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. AmeraMex International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 50.23%.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

