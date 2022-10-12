American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $100,500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 932,919 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

AEP opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

