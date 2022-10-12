American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $773,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $13,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

