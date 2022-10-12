American Express Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $11.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

AXP opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

