American Express Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:AXP)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the payment services company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

American Express has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $11.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

AXP opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Dividend History for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.