American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
American Software Stock Down 2.2 %
AMSWA opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. American Software has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $510.51 million, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.86.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 83,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Software by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 658,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 228,332 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 158,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 4.4% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 180,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.
