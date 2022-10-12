American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a twelve month low of $185.27 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.67 and a 200 day moving average of $251.33.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

