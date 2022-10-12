America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.46. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $344.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.02 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.8% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 458,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,114,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 423,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

