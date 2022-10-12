Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.87.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.70.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

