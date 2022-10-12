Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.93. 97,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,680. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.