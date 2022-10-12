Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $279.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $257.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an underperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.57. 71,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,680. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 16,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

