Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $28.78

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYTM stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

