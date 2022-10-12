Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $28.78

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

RYTM stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.