Anchor Protocol (ANC) Market Cap Reaches $31.99 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Anchor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0913 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $31.99 million and approximately $48.13 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00678187 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008043 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011227 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinary Token (CYT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Token Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 tokens. Anchor Protocol’s official website is app.anchorprotocol.com. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Anchor Protocol is medium.com/anchor-protocol.

Anchor Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Anchor Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 350,381,852.323076 in circulation. The last known price of Anchor Protocol is 0.0940063 USD and is up 6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $77,000,323.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.anchorprotocol.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

