Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading Down 4%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$47.50 and last traded at C$48.11. 18,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 24,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.13.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AND. National Bankshares raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.83.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.73%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
