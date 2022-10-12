Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 385,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 202,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 69,408 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

