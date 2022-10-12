Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance
Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $45.81.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
