Animal Friends United (AFU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Animal Friends United (AFU) traded up 43.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Animal Friends United has a total market cap of $16,912.42 and $13,070.00 worth of Animal Friends United was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Animal Friends United token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Animal Friends United has traded up 307.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034228 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Animal Friends United

Animal Friends United’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Animal Friends United’s official Twitter account is @afu_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Animal Friends United is afuproject.com.

Buying and Selling Animal Friends United

According to CryptoCompare, “Animal Friends United (AFU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Animal Friends United has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Animal Friends United is 0.00002572 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://afuproject.com.”

