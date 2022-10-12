Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stake Lessened by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. 31,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.00. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

