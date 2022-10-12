APi Group (NYSE:APG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

APG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,208. APi Group has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.