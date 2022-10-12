AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $79.92 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,709.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $53,278.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,709.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,664 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,793. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 58.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 115.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 44.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.