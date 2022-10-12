Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAOI. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.17 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 266,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

