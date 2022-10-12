AppLovin (NYSE:APP) & Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Financial Comparison

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -3.61% 3.74% 1.37% Lizhi 0.32% 2.48% 1.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Lizhi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 15 0 2.94 Lizhi 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AppLovin and Lizhi, as provided by MarketBeat.

AppLovin presently has a consensus price target of $65.60, indicating a potential upside of 269.16%. Lizhi has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,390.59%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than AppLovin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Lizhi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion 2.39 $35.45 million ($0.29) -61.27 Lizhi $332.60 million 0.08 -$19.97 million $0.02 26.85

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AppLovin has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lizhi has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppLovin beats Lizhi on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Lizhi

(Get Rating)

LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. LIZHI INC. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.