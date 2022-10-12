APY.Finance (APY) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $432,578.11 and $181.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance (APY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. APY.Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 66,469,950.2369778 in circulation. The last known price of APY.Finance is 0.00639092 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apy.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

