Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.22. 11,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.55. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.