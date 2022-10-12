Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $73.78 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 15.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $73,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.11. The stock had a trading volume of 88,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,436. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $196.23 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.41.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

