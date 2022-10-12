Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $827,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.12 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

