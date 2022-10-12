Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $168.30. 1,508,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,320,270. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

