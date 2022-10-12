Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781,595 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after buying an additional 1,255,721 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after buying an additional 838,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after buying an additional 567,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 633,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,355,285. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69.

