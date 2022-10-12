Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 129,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,641,000 after buying an additional 205,771 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after buying an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,602. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.