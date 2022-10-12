ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Trading 4.4% Higher

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.42 and last traded at $79.11. 3,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 324,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.22.

ArcBest Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

