Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,080,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

