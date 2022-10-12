ARCS (ARX) Reaches One Day Volume of $212,139.00

ARCS (ARX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, ARCS has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One ARCS token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ARCS has a market cap of $585,299.79 and $212,139.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ARCS Profile

ARCS launched on December 3rd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 tokens. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @arcs_arx and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

Buying and Selling ARCS

According to CryptoCompare, “ARCS (ARX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARCS has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARCS is 0.00192815 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $132,121.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arcs-chain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

