Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Update

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ardea Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARRRF stock remained flat at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,841. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Ardea Resources has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

About Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel, cobalt, and scandium laterite mineral resources, as well as and nickel sulphide and critical projects; the Kalpini Project is located in the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder that covers approximately 121 square kilometers; and the Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

