Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

