Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.71. 24,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,671,580 shares in the company, valued at $77,984,380.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,671,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,984,380.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,768,000 over the last 90 days. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

