argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.13.

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $343.78. 2,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,952. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.86. argenx has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $403.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.21 and a 200 day moving average of $346.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in argenx by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

