Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

