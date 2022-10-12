Arizona State Retirement System Has $18.54 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

Stryker stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,135. The stock has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.14.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.