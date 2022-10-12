Arizona State Retirement System Has $19.62 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,528.70.

Insider Activity

Booking Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $36.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,671.32. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,286. The company has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,884.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,997.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,620.84 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.