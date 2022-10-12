Arizona State Retirement System Has $20.97 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.89.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.96 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

