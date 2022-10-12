Arizona State Retirement System Has $24.11 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.59. The company had a trading volume of 243,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,900. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

