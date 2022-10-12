Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $27,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $808,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.45. 47,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

