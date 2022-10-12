Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 641 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.21. 101,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,840. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

