Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

AROW opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROW. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

