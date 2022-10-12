Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Argus started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.91.

AJG opened at $176.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

